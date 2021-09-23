WILLIAMSBURG — After posting a 1-3 mark during the first month of the season, Whitley County now prepares itself for the upcoming District 8 slate.
The Colonels are coming off a 26-22 decision to Bell County and will welcome district foe Pulaski County to Colonel Stadium on Friday.
Even though his team didn’t get the win last week, Whitley County coach Zeke Eier was happy with his players’ effort.
“Our kids play hard I never question their effort or determination,” he said. “Bell County is a tough team. We had some opportunities we needed to take advantage of when you play great teams.
“We had a great opening drive on offense,” he added. “We held the ball for over nine minutes and punched it in. Our kids kept competing even when breaks didn't go our way.”
The key to the Colonels' success, according to Eier, is to improve in all aspects of the game.
“We need to keep getting better in all three phases,” he said. “We need to sure up the small details that have a big impact in the game.”
The Maroons enter Friday’s contest with a 2-3 record. They snapped a three-game losing skid last week with a 41-14 win over Madison Southern. Their other win was a 55-13 victory over Belfry. Pulaski County’s losses have come against Lexington Catholic (38-36), Boyle County (60-19), and Corbin (49-6).
“Pulaski is a good team that is well-coached,” Eier said. “They play hard, are explosive, and well-coached. With it being the start of district play, it would be great momentum for our program (to get a win).
“It would be great to get off to a fast start and play with the lead early,” he added. “It sets the tone for the whole game. We want to keep making improvements each week and be the best team that we can be. We need to win the turnover battle. We have to make sure we take care of the ball and create turnovers. We also need to play with relentless effort for four quarters.”
