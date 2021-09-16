WILLIAMSBURG — After a week off, Zeke Eier’s Whitley County Colonels are ready to do battle.
Whitley County (1-2) is coming off a bye week after defeating Harlan County on the road, 42-16.
Now the Colonels will host Dudley Hilton’s Bell County Bobcats (2-1), who have reeled off two straight wins (beat both Knox Central and Lincoln County) after dropping a 30-22 overtime decision to North Laurel to open the season.
Eier likes where his team is at entering Friday’s contest.
“The week off was good for us,” he said. “We tried to get healthy and we got some did practices in. We practiced like we normally would. We are focused on getting better every single day.
“It was great to get a win the last time we played,” he added. “We have moved on and focused on executing this next week.”
Whitley County will look to slow down a Bobcat offense that is averaging 27.5 points per game the past two weeks.
Tailback Dawson William leads Bell County with 374 rushing yards and six touchdowns while Ethan Raby has 124 rushing yards. Daniel Thomas has added 101 rushing yards and two scores while quarterback Cameron Burnett has rushed for 98 yards and one touchdown. Burnett has completed 14-of-30 pass attempts for 225 yards and one touchdown while Carter McCune leads the Bobcats with seven catches, and 122 receiving yards.
“Bell County is a tough, physically well-coached team,” Eier said. “They play really hard and do not beat themselves. They have some really good players and we will need to match their physicality.
“We need to make sure we execute in all phases of the game,” he added. “We need to take care of the football and win the turnover battle.”
The kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
