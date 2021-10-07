WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Colonels are currently riding a three-game losing skid, and what better way to end it by defeating district favorite Southwestern on the road Friday.
The Colonels (1-5) are coming off a disappointing 52-27 loss to Collins in which it took Whitley County a while to get things going offensively, and once the Colonels did begin moving the ball, it was too little, too late.
“It took us a while to get going against Collins,” Whitley County coach Zeke Eier said. “You can't do that against a great team like them. Our kids did keep fighting and playing hard and I appreciate that.
“It's always tough losing,” he added. “It should be tough if you are a competitor. We can't dwell on it. I believe you either get better or you get worse, we have to keep trying to get better every single day.”
The key to the Colonels’ success this week against the Warriors is getting back to fundamentals, according to Eier.
“We need to make sure we are executing our assignments, protect the football, and secure tackles,” he said.
Whitley County is taking on a Southwestern team that is 5-1 while coming off a 32-7 district win over North Laurel. After allowing 72 points on defense during the first three games, the Warriors have held their opponents to only 43 points the past three games.
“Southwestern is a great team,” Eier said. (They are physical and play hard. They are good upfront and have some great backs. We need to make sure we gang tackle and do not allow them to get extra yards after contact. For us offensively against their defense, we need to play low and take care of the football.
“We are always striving to win each time we take the field,” he added. “It'd be huge to get a district win against such a great team. We have to win the turnover battle. We need to control the line of scrimmage, limit big plays and sustain offensive drives.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.