WILLIAMSBURG -- Zeke Eier's Whitley County Colonels will look to get back on track Friday on the road against Harlan County.
The Colonels (0-2) are coming off a 45-0 loss to Corbin that saw Whitley County surrender 531 yards of offense to the Redhounds while only mustering 140 yards itself.
"Our guys played hard," Eier said. "I saw improvement in areas. We have buried that game and look forward to the opportunity to play this week.
"We want to get better each day in practice," he added. "Our guys have been working extremely hard and we are hungry to get a win."
The key to Whitley County's success this week, according to Eier -- his players focusing on themselves.
"We need to focus on ourselves. We need to keep improving as a team," he said. "We need to focus on the little things this week like playing low, wrapping up and executing."
The Colonels will be taking one a Black Bear (1-1) team that dropped a 48-24 decision to Hazard last week. After running for more than 250 yards in Week One's win over South Laurel, tailback Demarco Hopkins finished with 115 yards against the Bulldogs.
"They are a big, physical team," Eier said. "I appreciate the way they play the game of football. They have a great running back, who runs really hard.
"We need to execute and capitalize on our opportunities," he added. "We also need to take care of the football and make sure we wrap up and get 11 hats to the ball on defense."
