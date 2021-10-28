WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County snapped a five-game losing skid last week while also earning a berth into the Class 5A playoffs by defeating South Laurel, 64-20.
The Colonels (2-7) will now travel to play Danville on Friday before going on the road again next week against Southwestern during first round action of the Class 5A playoffs.
The 64 points scored against the Cardinals were the most Whitley County has scored this season.
“I was happy for our guys,” Whitley County coach Zach Eier said. “We talked about starting fast and we did.
“I appreciate the resilience and effort our kids have shown this season,” he added. “We have hung in there against some great teams. They bought into getting better every day.”
Eier was quick to say he hopes his team will continue to improve and make sure his players are prepared for Danville on Friday.
“It would be huge for us to get a win against such a great team with a storied tradition,” he said. “They (Danville) is a really good team that has some explosive athletes and players. We need to be fundamentally sound in all aspects of the game. We have to be great communicators on both sides of the ball and play hard and tough every snap.”
With momentum back on the Colonels’ side for the moment, Eier admitted it was great for his program to get a big win and reach the playoffs.
“We have been close in a lot of games,” he said. “We are learning how to make key plays to win those close games against great teams.
“Our kids were happy on Saturday and I am happy for them,” he added. “We have to take that momentum and carry it into practice and Friday night.”
