WILLIAMSBURG — Zeke Eier’s Whitley County Colonels will need to turn in their best performance of the season on Friday to advance out of the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
It’s easier said than done though with the Colonels (2-8) having to make the trek to Southwestern.
The Warriors handed Whitley County a 50-16 loss back on Oct. 8. Southwestern is considered as one of the top teams in Class 5A and has won six consecutive games while Whitley County is coming off another tough loss, a 47-28 decision to Danville, but Eier said his team continues to get better each week.
“We have played a tough schedule and we have been in some dogfights with great teams,” he said. “I feel like we have proven that we can play with good teams we just have to find a way to make the plays to take us over the top and win the close games.”
The Warriors have won the past four meetings between the two teams. Southwestern totaled 331 offensive yards during the two teams’ district matchup on Oct. 8 while limiting the Colonels to only 85 yards of total offense.
“Southwestern is a great team that has great players all over the field,” he said. “They are a physical football team upfront and so are their skill players. We need to contain their defensive line and do a better job at sustaining drives. We also have to limit their big plays on offense and especially on special teams
“We have got to take care of the football,” Eier added. “We can't give them extra possessions or short fields. We also can't have penalties that extend their drives or put us behind the chains. We need to make sure all 11 of us play as hard as we can each snap. Our kids are still in good spirits. We are going to do everything we can to set ourselves up to give southwestern our best shot.”
