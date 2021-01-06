LONDON — Chris Souder’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals started the 2021 campaign the way they finished 2020 — with a win.
It wasn't easy though as South Laurel managed to survive a two-point second quarter and outlast Letcher Central, 54-33.
The Lady Cardinals were led in scoring by Rachel Presley, who scored 12 of her game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter. She also hit 6-of-6 free throw attempts down the stretch.
Raegan Jones and Emily Cox each scored eight points apiece while Corbin Miller finished with six points.
South Laurel built a 15-6 lead in the first quarter, thanks to two 3-pointers by Jones and a five-point scoring effort by Miller.
The Lady Cardinals’ offensive struggles began in the second quarter and Let her Central took advantage, cutting its deficit to 17-13 at halftime after outscoring South Laurel, 7-2.
Three-pointers by Clara Collins and Kylie Clem along with five points by Cox in the third quarter allowed the Lady Cardinals to build some breathing room and take a 31-20 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Presley dominated during the game’s final eight minutes, scoring 12 of South Laurel’s 23 points to put the game away.
The Lady Cardinals are scheduled to be back in action today on the road against Jackson County.
South Laurel 54, Letcher Central 33
Letcher Central 6 7 7 13 33
South Laurel 15 2 14 23 54
Letcher Central (33) — Bates 13, Banks 8, Boggs 3, Couch 5, Banks 4.
South Laurel (54) — Howard 5, Jones 8, Collins 3, E. Cox 8, Presley 19, Turner 2, Miller 6, Clem 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.