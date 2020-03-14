Playing the 'what if' game

What if?
What if the Girls Sweet Sixteen went on as planned? Who would have been crowned the state champion? This guy says, South Laurel. Call me a homer, or whatever you’d like, but no team was hitting on all cylinders like the Lady Cardinals were just a few days ago.
They led tournament-favorite Sacred Heart for most of their first-round matchup and matched every run, every basket, every steal and every blocked shot with one of their own.
What if the Girls Sweet Sixteen went on as planned? Who would have been crowned tournament MVP? The way Amerah Steele, Rachel Presley, Ally Collett, Sydnie Hall and Clara Collins were playing, it could have easily been any one of them.
What if the Girls Sweet Sixteen went on as planned? Coach Chris Souder more than likely would have won his third state championship in four years. Wouldn’t that have been an amazing feat?
What if the Girls Sweet Sixteen went on as planned? The fans would have been in for a treat. Could you imagine a possible title game matchup between South Laurel and Bullitt East? Or South Laurel vs. Casey County? Those would have been two great matchups.
What if the Girls Sweet Sixteen went on as planned? This column would have never been written. Plain and simple, but yet here it is.
Be proud Laurel County. Be proud South Laurel High School and be proud 13th Region. The Lady Cardinals represented well at the Girls Sweet Sixteen.
And as Souder said, his team got to play “bonus basketball while having a happy ending.”
But the question remains, what if?
