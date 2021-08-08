The Piranha swim team beat all odds and not only had a swim team this season but won the Lake Cumberland Swim Association Conference (LCSA) Championship.
Since 1989, the Piranha team has proudly been a community team with swimmers from Knox, Whitley, Laurel, and Clay counties. However, 2020 was a devastating year for swimmers as COVID made it impossible to have a competitive team. In a rural area like Corbin, that can be deadly for a swim team. Coaches Dee Dole and Dara Carmack were hoping to have 50 swimmers join the 2021 team.
The Piranhas swim team did not have a home pool as late as Memorial Day this year, weeks after the usual start of a season. It was so devastating; many swimmers had given up hope for a 2021 team and joined a team in another county. Fortunately, Mayor Suzie Razmus, City Manager Marlon Sams, and Pool Manager Patty Smith welcomed the team to the Corbin City Pool.
After a late start to the season, with only eight weeks of early morning practice at the Corbin City Pool, the Piranhas had over 100 swimmers in the water! These morning practices are not for the faint of heart, as the water temperatures at sunrise in early June were frigid for new swimmers. Fortunately, the community spirit and camaraderie of the older swimmers encouraged the youngest swimmers to stick with it!
Their hard work during these practices paid off! The Piranhas sent 68 swimmers to the Conference Championship meet in Russell Springs and won the LCSA Conference. This was quite an achievement, as the last time the Piranhas were Conference Champions was in 2011.
Miles Moses, Silas Black, Blake Butler, Elijah Schumate, and Jenna Vaughn were the highest point winners in their age categories. Jenna Vaughn now holds the LCSA record for 19-year-old Girls in 50M Freestyle, 100M Freestyle, 100M IM, and 50M Breaststroke. Corbin Senior Johna Black has the record for 17-18 Boys in 50M Butterfly.
The Piranhas swimmers would like to thank the city of Corbin for their support and allowing the team to practice in the facility this season. Without their support, we would not be the LCSA 2021 Swim Champions. They have proven that against all odds, #PiranhasSwimFaster!
