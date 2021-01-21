Pineville's duo of Caldwell and Partin too much for Lady Wildcats

CORBIN — Pineville continues to show why it’s the No. 3 ranked team in the 13th Region after going on the road Tuesday and disposing of Lynn Camp, 71-42.
The duo of Whitney Caldwell and Summer Partin scored in doubles figures in the win with Caldwell tossing in 21 points while Partin added 13 points.
The Lady Mountain Lions connected on 24-of-57 shot attempts, including a 4-of-8 effort from 3-point range.
“We played hard against a very good Pineville team. Turnovers killed us,” Lynn Camp coach Darrell Hendrix said. “We’ve got to limit our turnovers and get to the free-throw line more. We have to get better ball movement in our half-court offense. These are things that we are working hard to get better at every day. I definitely feel like we’re getting better. As long as we’re working as hard as we can and getting better every day that’s my main concern right now.
“This is a young team that has the potential to be very good, but we have to understand that’s it’s gonna take time,” he added. “Every time we step on the floor we’re learning something. They always battle to the end no matter who they're playing.”
Lynn Camp (4-3) struggled from the floor, hitting only 18-of-48 shot attempts and 2-of-9 from 3-point range. Abby Mabe led the Lady Wildcats with a 14-point scoring effort while Lindsey Cox, Jorja Carnes, and Alissa Crumpler each scoring six points apiece.
Lynn Camp is scheduled to be back in action Friday on the road against Adair County. The game is slated for a 6 p.m. start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.