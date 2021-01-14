PINEVILLE — A slow night on the offensive end doomed the Whitley County Colonels on Tuesday night when they traveled to Pineville and came out with a 56-47 loss in the 13th Region matchup.
It was the first loss of the season for the Colonels and their lowest scoring output overall. Whitley County had just one player reach double figures on the night, with Jamie Fuson scoring 16 points. Brayden Mahan scored nine and Trevor Downs added eight.
Both teams came out slow in the first quarter. Fuson scored four points in the quarter and Garrett McNealy knocked down a big three-point shot, as the Colonels trailed 12-11 after one.
It was much of the same in the second quarter. Fuson and Peyton Anderson each connected on three-point shots, and Ethan Keene and Downs each scored once. Pineville hit just one field goal in the quarter but lived at the free-throw line. The Mountain Lions knocked down 10 free throws in the period, to extend their lead to 25-22 at the half.
After Pineville took a 41-31 lead after three quarters, Whitley County put up a fight in the final quarter of the game, but it wasn’t enough. Mahan scored seven of his nine points in the final period, and Fuson knocked down two big three-point shots, Pineville’s Keean Fuson scored 11 of his 23 points in the fourth to help the Mountain Lions stay on top, taking the 56-47 win.
With the loss, the Colonels are now 3-1 on the year. They will return to action on Friday, playing host to South Laurel.
