We are just one week into the high school football season, and there is already a new No. 1. I’ve got a feeling that we’re going to see a lot of teams move into the top spot this season but for now, Fred Hoskins’ Knox Central Panthers sit atop the first Fear ‘Les’ 13th Region Pigskin Rankings.
1. Knox Central (1-0 overall, 1-0 vs. 13th Region competition)
The Panthers picked up a big win at home, scoring late to beat Harlan County, 14-13. Knox Central received a big game from Seth Huff, who ran for 195 yards and two touchdowns while quarterback Brady Worley threw for 150 yards.
2. Corbin (0-1, 0-0)
The Redhounds fell behind 17-0 before rallying against Beechwood during their 20-14 setback to the Tigers.
Corbin totaled 222 yards of total offense as sophomore quarterback Cameron Combs led the way with 99 passing yards and two touchdowns along with 93 rushing yards.
Defensively, Dawson Fore led the way with 12 tackles and one interception while Carter Sevier had nine tackles and one sack.
3. Bell County (0-1, 0-0)
The Bobcats got to see firsthand just how good Johnson Central is as the Golden Eagles handed Bell County a 36-0 loss on Log Mountain.
The shut out marked the first time the Bobcats have been held scoreless in 44 games (vs. Corbin during a 50-0 loss on Oct. 14, 2016).
4. Harlan County (0-1, 0-1)
The Black Bears let one slip away by dropping a heartbreaking 14-13 road loss to Knox Central.
Tailback Demarco Hopkins led the way with 140 rushing yards and two touchdowns while Mathew Brown finished with five catches for 68 yards.
5. Whitley County (0-1, 0-0)
The Colonels never got on track against defending Class 2A state champion Somerset last week. The Briar Jumpers defeated Whitley County, 40-8, while outgaining the Colonels in total yards, 504-177.
Caden Petrey passed for 126 yards while Woody Lawson ran for 50 yards. Tanner Gilbert led the team with 10 tackles and finished with a sack while Barrett Hollis collected seven tackles and 1.5 sacks.
6. North Laurel (0-1, 0-0)
The Jaguars led for at least half the game against Lincoln County and was tied at 26 apiece in the fourth quarter before the wheels fell off and North Laurel lost 50-26.
Chris Larkey’s squad has a lot of upside, especially on offense. Freshman quarterback Tucker Warren is a Star in the making.
7. Williamsburg (0-0, 0-0)
The Yellow Jackets weren’t able to play last week due to Frankfort canceling, so they’ll get their first taste of real game action Friday on the road against Somerset.
8. South Laurel (0-1, 0-0)
The Cardinals fought hard during their 46-36 loss to West Jessamine. They totaled 485 yards of total offense as sophomore quarterback Dylan Burdine passed for 304 yards and two touchdowns. Brenton Willoughby led the team with 71 rushing yards and one score while Traeton Napier finished with nine catches, 199 reviving yards, and two touchdowns.
9. Middlesboro (1-0, 1-0)
The Yellow Jackets started the season off in the right foot with a convincing 44-0 victory over Harlan. Tailback Caleb Bogonko rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns while Tyler Kelly led Middlesboro with 12 tackles.
10. Pineville (1-0, 1-0)
The Mountain Lions are a team to keep an eye on. They are much-improved and defeated East Ridge this past week, 48-24. They have a big game Friday against Middlesboro.
