PHOTOS: Dodgers finish with 15-0 record after claiming 10-0 win in Minor League title game
Clarence C. Lewallen, 87, of Corbin, passed away Monday evening, August 24, 2020 at Hillcrest Nursing Home. He was a son of the late Homer and Maeday McKeehan Lewallen. He was preceded in death by his three children: Billy Ray Lewallen, Phyllis Ann Morton, and David Lewallen. Survivors inclu…
Donna Kaye Andrews, 74, of Corbin, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. Born in Corbin, Donna was the daughter of the late Keith and Goldie Kathleen Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Gayl…
- Conservation officers charge four Laurel men for illegally possessing, trading native wildlife; More than three dozen snakes relocated to reptile zoo
- BREAKING NEWS: Man found dead in wooded area in Laurel County
- UPDATED: Corbin man gets one year in jail after trying to sell child
- Whitley County football player tests positive for COVID-19
- London man arrested for fatally shooting stepson
- One fatally shot in KSP involved shooting in Knox County; KSP searching for suspect
- PAGE TURNER: Appalachia: nothing I was looking for, everything I needed
- Air Evac Lifeteam remains steadfast during pandemic
- Corbin Schools plan to begin in-person classes Sept. 28
- White House virus task force puts more than half of Ky. counties in 'red' or 'yellow' danger zone, says bars should be closed
