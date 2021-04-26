WILLIAMSBURG — Caden Petrey brought his "A" game to the mound during Monday’s 50th District matchup with Williamsburg.
Petrey recorded a no-hitter while striking out eight batters during the Colonels’ (12-5 overall, 4-1 vs. 50th District opponents) 17-0 win over Williamsburg.
Whitley County brought the long ball to the game as well with Mason Croley, and Petrey both connecting with home runs in the win.
“It was good to come out and take care of business,” Whitley County Coach Jeremy Shope said. “We had 16 hits through four innings. I liked our business like approach. Caden Petrey threw a four inning no-hitter.”
The Colonels finished with 16 hits with Petrey going 3-for-4 while driving in four runs and scoring three times. Trevor Downs went 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored while Luke Stanfill and Andrew Stack each player finishing with two hits, one RBI, and two runs scored apiece. Bryce Anderson drove in two runs while collecting two hits and scoring once. Matthew Wright has a hit, one RBI and two runs scored while Croley, Sam Harp, Brayden Mahan each finished with one hit, one RBI, and one run scored apiece.
Whitley County scored five runs in the first inning while adding three more runs in the second inning to take an 8-0 lead. Croley connected with his home run during the inning. Petrey’s two-run homer highlighted a three-run third inning for the Colonels while Whitley County wrapped up the win with a six-run fourth inning.
