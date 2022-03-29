Petrey comes up big in Whitley County's 21-11 win over Middlesboro

WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County’s Ryleigh Petrey came up big during the Lady Colonels’ 21-11 win over Middlesboro on Monday.
Petrey dominated at the plate, going 3-for-5 at the plate while delivering a home run, and driving in six RBI, she also scored three times.
Whitley County’s 21 runs are the most the Lady Colonels have scored in a game since tallying 23 during a 23-1 win over Williamsburg back on March 21, 2013.
Angela Singleton’s squad trailed 9-3 entering the bottom of the third inning before scoring nine runs to take a 12-9 advantage. Whitley County added three runs in the fourth inning, increasing its lead to 15-9 while the Lady Yellow Jackets cut their deficit to 15-11 in the top of the sixth inning.
The Lady Colonels (5-2) put the game away with a six-run bottom of the sixth inning.
“I’m proud of the way they battled back with the bats and had our pitcher’s back,” Singleton said. “I wish our defense would be stronger earlier in the game, so we wouldn’t have to battle back.”
Jaycie Monhollen finished with a 3-for-5 effort at the plate while driving in a run and scoring once. Charley Chaney was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate which included a triple. She also drove in two runs and scored twice. Kara Canada turned in a 3-for-3 effort while driving in three runs and scoring three times. Hallie Huddleston finished with three hits, one RBI, and three runs scored.
Addison Siler finished with a hit, two RBI, and three runs scored while Makenzie Lunsford had a hit. Lunsford also picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle. Amber Brown drove in a run and scored four times.
The Lady Colonels will host Model at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
