CORBIN — The Corbin Redhounds' pursuit of regular season perfection continued last week when they cruised past Wayne County with a 42-0 victory.
The win improved Corbin to 9-0, and Tom Greer’s Redhounds have a shot at finishing regular season play unbeaten at 10-0 for the first time since 2008, but they’ve got to get past Campbell County first.
The Redhounds’ shutout of Wayne County turned out to be their third in five games and fourth overall this season.
“The coaching staff is extremely proud of our players and the job that they have been doing — three and zero and win the district and guaranteed first two rounds of the playoffs at home,” he said. “Sometimes you face teams that show you a little different offensive scheme or defensive scheme and as a coaching staff, we have to make those adjustments at halftime or we try to do it in the middle of the game. The offensive staff did that at halftime and came out the second half, and scored 28 points.
“It’s extremely important that we go out and compete at a higher level every game,” Greer added. “I feel like that our players have done that all year and that’s why we’re sitting at 9-0. When you do that, we set ourselves up with the opportunity to be undefeated in the district.”
Even though Friday’s road matchup against the Camels isn’t a district matchup, Greer expressed the importance of getting a win against Campbell County.
“It’s a big week because there are several things at stake in this game, and one of them is that we are going to travel three hours to Northern Kentucky and play the 6A Campbell County football team,” he said. “To the best of my knowledge, we have not beat a Northern Kentucky team in Northern Kentucky in many, many years. We also have an opportunity to go undefeated in the regular season which hasn’t been done at Corbin since 2008.
“Also, it will allow us to gain some RPI points which will help us with having all playoff games at home,” Greer added. “So our preparation and focus better be on the Campbell County Camels and go take care of business.”
Greer said the Camels will be dependent on running the ball.
“We will have to do a good job getting off the field on third downs,” he said. “Defensively, they will give you a 50 look, and we will have to do a great job blocking and staying on blocks.”
While Greer said the talk of going unbeaten before the season doesn’t take place, he expressed he does talk to his team about going out every week and competing and playing at the best of their ability.
“Our guys have done that all year,” he said. “That’s why we’re sitting here with this opportunity to go undefeated regular season.”
Greer said it’s also key to get the win so his team can continue to gain even more momentum entering the playoffs.
“Momentum at this time is extremely important for all football teams,” he admitted. “You want to go into the playoffs with momentum and a lot of juice, but the most important thing is to go in with a lot of confidence.”
