WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County is off to its best start in three years after racing past 50th District foe Williamsburg on Monday.
The Lady Colonels (6-0 overall, 1-0 vs. 50th District competition) scored 35 points in the first quarter and never looked back during their 89-74 win over the Lady Yellow Jackets.
Whitley County was led in scoring by Marissa Douglas’s 25 points. Jaycie Monhollen scored 22 while Natalie Moses and Gracie Jo Wilder each scored 15 apiece.
“We are playing well,” Whitley County coach Sean Pigman said. “The kids are buying in and working hard and gaining confidence. We really had a good start.
“We started well, and we’ve been able to do that the last few games,” he added. “When the ball goes into the goal, you get fired up. That’s especially big in a district game like tonight. We’ve got to go back to work. We have to work on free throws. We didn’t shoot those well tonight.”
Williamsburg’s Mikkah Siler tried her best to keep her team in the game by scoring a game-high 39 points. Kaylee Graham added 14 points while hitting four 3-pointers. Sabrina Lewis also added 14 points for the Lady Yellow Jackets.
Whitley County built a 35-15 lead in the first quarter as Wilder and Monhollen each knocked down three 3-pointers apiece. They both scored 11 points during the quarter while Douglas added 10 points.
Williamsburg cut its deficit to 50-36 at halftime but the Lady Colonels were able to build a commanding 71-50 advantage going into the final quarter of play.
Whitley County will be back at home Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Jenkins before hosting South Laurel in a key 50th District matchup on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
The Lady Yellow Jackets will be back in action Thursday at 7:30 p.m. against Jackson County and will host L.I.G.H.T at noon on Saturday.
