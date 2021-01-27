CORBIN — Lynn Camp was able to get revenge against Whitley County after it dropped 61-58 decision to the Colonels to open the season.
Micah Engle dished out 19 points and seven assists while Spencer Gilbert added 12 points to help guide the Wildcats to a 60-40 win on Saturday.
Luke Ledington added 11 points in the win while Gavin Allen finished with 10 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks as Lynn Camp captured its third win in a row to improve to 4-2.
“Our guys played as a unit today,” Lynn Camp Coach Rodney Clarke said. “I feel like our zone gave them some trouble and limited them second-chance points. We got them sped up in our press which was the difference in the game. Proud of my guys, and love how they are all bought in and have zero selfishness.”
The loss dropped Whitley County to 3-3 after the Colonels lost their third game in a row.
Brayden Mahan scored 10 points for Whitley County while Gray Estes added nine points.
Ledington’s three 3-pointers to open the first quarter allowed the Wildcats to grab a 17-9 advantage in the first quarter.
The Colonels hung tough and trailed 25-17 at halftime before seeing Lynn Camp put the game away in the second half.
Engle scored nine points while Gilbert added six points to give Lynn Camp a commanding 44-25 lead going into the fourth quarter. Engle added six more points in the fourth quarter while Gilbert and Allen each scored four points apiece allowing the Wildcats to secure the 20-point win.
