Panthers ready for battle with Harlan County

BARBOURVILLE — Knox Central Coach Fred Hoskins said his team is ready to kick the season off after seeing his players have to play the waiting game to even see if a season would be played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s almost a sense of relief after talking to my seniors,” he admitted. “They have had so much uncertainty these last few weeks, it is good to be closing in on game week.”
Knox Central will be at home Friday but face a tough task against Harlan County.
The Black Bears handed the Panthers a 28-21 loss last season, and look to be even better this fall.
“It is good to have the first game at home,” Hoskins said. “We will get to kick-off the season in front of our families and play on the field we are used to being on.
“This game has become a good rivalry. Harlan County is a non-district team that has agreed to play us annually,” he added. “We have a great deal of respect for their program and I think do for us as well.”
Just like all coaches in the state, Hoskins wants his team to come away with a win on Friday, but admitted playing a good game is most important.
“We will have some mistakes but we have to make those teachable mistakes and continue to grow as a team,” he said. “If we play well enough to beat a very good Harlan County team, it will be a good win for us going forward.
“Harlan County is a big, physical team, year in and year out,” Hoskins added. “They are well-coached and play good football. We will have to be ready to try and slow the Harlan County run game. They want to pound the ball between the tackles and wear you down. On defense, they attack and blitz. We will have to be ready to pick up the different blitz’s they will throw at us.”
Hoskins said his team will have to be ready on both sides of the ball to pull off the win.
“We’ve got to slow Harlan County’s run game, and try to force them into passing situations,” he said. “On offense, we have to pick up the blitz and try to capitalize on some big plays. They are physically a big team, we will have to try to find a way to get those big guys blocked.
“We will have some inexperienced guys playing some varsity football for the first time,” Hoskins added. “They do a great job in practice but until you turn the lights on, you never know how they will perform early in the year. Not having a scrimmage adds to the unknown.”
