HINDMAN — North Laurel’s chances of repeating as the WYMT Mountain Classic champions came to an end on Thursday after they dropped a 73-67 decision to Knott County Central in overtime.
The Lady Jaguars (3-1) looked to be well on their way to Saturday’s title game after using a 16-2 run to end the second quarter while taking a commanding 40-27 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
But the Lady Patriots made a game of it by knocking down 11 3-pointers while rallying to force overtime at 60 apiece.
North Laurel led 65-61 with 2:04 remaining in overtime before seeing Knott County Central close the game out with a 12-2 run.
“Very disappointing performance,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “The only consistent thing about us was how consistently bad our defense was. Our offense was good at times but as our defense struggled even more in the third quarter our offense began to struggle even more.
“We had uncharacteristic turnovers at bad times in the game as well,” he added. “When the game slowed down and the game became possession by possession, we never seemed to understand the importance of taking care of the ball or good shot selection.”
Hailee Valentine led North Laurel with a game-high 25 points while finishing with four 3-pointers. Bella Sizemore added 14 points and Emily Sizemore finished with 13 points. Chloe McKnight turned in an eight-point scoring effort.
The Lady Jaguars will be back in action Friday at 5 p.m. against Bell County. The two teams met on Dec. 2, with North Laurel coming away with a 75-61 victory.
Knott Central 73, North Laurel 67 OT
Knott Central 20 7 15 18 13 73
North Laurel 22 18 9 11 7 67
Knott Central (73) — Noble 2, Gayheart 15, Fletcher 24, Maggard 21, Mason 9, Hayes 2.
North Laurel (67) — Black 5, Valentine 25, B. Sizemore 14, Claybrook 2, E. Sizemore 13, C. McKnight 8.
