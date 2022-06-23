HAZARD — The Corbin eight-year-old All-Stars moved one step closer to the District 4 championship, and a berth into the Eight-Year-Old State Tournament by cruising past Knox County, 18-3, on Thursday.
Corbin wasted little time taking control of the game, scoring five runs in the first inning while never looking back. Michael Campbell’s squad added seven runs in the second inning, and six more in the third inning to put the game out of reach.
Corbin’s defense limited Knox County to only six hits while offensively, Campbell’s squad pounded out 23 hits.
Five different players delivered home runs for Corbin — Colton Campbell, David Whitaker, Eli Baker, Kadie Beth Carmichael, and Tra Breeding.
Carmichael, Ryder Hedrick, Ben Stevens, Cash Mills, Breeding, Keaton Bales, and Kash Woltereck each finished with two hits apiece while Whitaker and Bentley Taylor each finished with one hit.
Campbell, Baker, and Whitaker led Corbin with three RBI while Carmichael, Hedrick, Stevens, Breeding, Mills, and Taylor each finished with one RBI apiece.
Campbell, Mills, Baker, Carmichael, Breeding, and Bales led the way with two runs scored apiece. Hedrick, Stevens, Woltereck, and Whitaker each scored one run apiece.
Corbin is scheduled to be back in action at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
