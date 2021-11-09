NICHOLASVILLE -- Brent Jackson's Corbin Redhounds eighth grade football team is one win away from capturing a state championship after upending Taylor County, 20-0, in Saturday's KYMSFA Eighth Grade State Division 2 semifinals.
Corbin turned in another solid defensive effort to keep its perfect record intact at 14-0.
"Unbelievable defensive performance by our defensive team," Jackson said. "We had to make some adjustments from some of the things defensively we have done all season for this Taylor County bunch. I thought our defensive line was the difference all night. They pressured from the inside, allowing our linebackers to make play after play after play. Hats off to a great Taylor County team, who has given us fits in this state semifinal game two years in a row.
"I am so proud of the way our kids performed this week in what was the biggest football game of their lives," he added. "We had many to congratulate. Defensively, defensive tackles Jaden Davis, and Hunter Fuson. Also with the linebacker pressure all night from BJ Jackson and Jackson Dutkiewicz. I want to congratulate our coaching staff, who as usual, is tremendous in preparing for these kinds of matchups. One more to go get next weekend's state championship It will be at East Jessamine High School where the Redhound eighth grade football team will meet Paducah Middle."
Corbin jumped on Taylor County early and never looked back as Cam Estep's five-yard touchdown run combined with Eli Pietrowski's two-point conversion gave the Redhounds an 8-0 lead in the first quarter.
Corbin's lead grew to 8-0 after Dallas Merida scooped up a fumble and scored on a 65-yard fumble return to push his team's lead to 14-0 late in the first half.
The Redhounds' defense continued to shut down the Cardinals in the second half while Estep's -7-yard touchdown strike to Pietrowski increased Corbin's lead to 20-0 in the third quarter.
The Redhounds stopped Taylor County on all three of the Cardinals' offensive possessions in the fourth quarter to wrap up the win while advancing to Saturday's state title game.
Corbin will face-off against Paducah Middle School in the state title game Saturday at 4 p.m. at East Jessamine High School.
