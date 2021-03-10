Offensive struggles lead to Lady Colonel loss to Leslie County

HYDEN — Back-to-back losses for the Whitley County Lady Colonels is not the way Coach Sean Pigman wanted his team playing this late in the year. Friday saw Whitley County lose to Leslie County, 71-53.
Pigman’s crew has been among the best teams in the 13th Region this season. They are 10-5 versus regional opponents this season, and they are 4-2 in district play. Between a difficult schedule and some inconsistencies in their play, the Lady Colonels will have to pull it together before the 50th District Tournament tips off next week.
Pigman said there were an assortment of issues that contributed to their loss on Friday.
“We didn’t play very well and they did. We didn’t shoot well and it was a struggle,” said Pigman. “Our kids still played hard until the end.”
The 53 points scored by the Lady Colonels is their third-lowest scoring output for Whitley County in any of their games this year. Entering the game, Whitley County was averaging close to 70 points per game.
Pigman said there were bright spots, despite the loss, noting his team’s effort in the loss.
“Our kids still played hard until the end. Gracie Jo Wilder had a nice game offensively and Bailey Brown gave us a lot of energy. We will get back after it tomorrow and get better.”
