LEXINGTON — North Laurel’s Maddie Dagley and Corbin Lady Redhound coach Crystal Stidham took home KY Prep Softball’s top two 13th Region awards during this past week’s East-West All-Star Games event.
Dagley, a senior, was named 13th Region Player of the Year while Stidham received the 13th Region Coach of the Year award.
Dagley helped lead North Laurel to 18 wins, the 49th District and 13th Region titles along with an appearance at the KHSAA Fastpitch State Tournament.
She turned in an impressive season at the plate, and in the pitcher’s circle while going up against one of the toughest schedules in the region.
Dagley batted .424 with 39 hits, 27 RBI, 12 runs scored, nine doubles, and one triple.
She also dominated in the pitcher’s circle, capturing 15 wins while turning in a 2.23 ERA. She struck out 178 batters in 160 innings of work.
“This was a well-deserved honor,” North Laurel coach Doug Gregory said. She had a fantastic senior year, a 2.23 ERA, and had a lot of strikeouts. It’s a great honor for a great player.”
Stidham helped guide Corbin to 15 wins during her first year as head coach. She helped turn the Lady Redhounds into a regional contender this past season, picking up the program’s first-ever win over eventual region champion North Laurel along with wins over regional teams such as South Laurel, Whitley County, Lynn Camp, and Clay County.
"Well I am completely humbled by this honor," Stidham said. "I did not expect anything like this. I'm very blessed to have had the opportunity to coach an amazing group of young ladies. They are truly what it's all about. I really just want to show them how to work hard, work for one another, build their character, and teach them that softball is one small moment in this thing called life, enjoy each moment, play for one another, and take it all in.
“I didn’t expect to be the coach of the year, and I am so humbled by this honor, I truly am,” she added. But, my team, my Lady Redhounds are what it’s all about. I am here for them, they are the ones who are out there day in and day out, they are the ones working hard every day. I want to do all I can to help them become the best they can be both on and off the field. I am so grateful for this honor and I dedicate it to my Lady Redhounds.”
