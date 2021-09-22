North places first in four-team golf match, Corbin and South Laurel follow

North Laurel's Kinsley Blair finished first during a four-team match this past week by shooting a 42. | Photo by Les Dixon

LONDON — North Laurel’s girls golf team came away a winner in a four-team match this past week by shooting a 181 while Lady Jaguar Kinsley Blair took home top honors with a 42.

North Laurel’s Haley Griebel and Kendall Hacker tied for second place with a 43 apiece while Corbin’s Makenna Myatt placed fourth with a 45, and teammate Kimberlee Helton places fifth with a 51.

South Laurel’s Emily Cox placed sixth with a 52 while Lady Cardinal Harper McKnight placed tied for eighth with a 54.

Team scores

North Laurel (1st, 181)

Kinsley Blair 42

Haley Griebel 43

Kendall Hacker 43

Mea Anderson 53

Callie Feltner 63

Corbin (2nd, 210)

Makenna Myatt 45

Kimberlee Helton 51

Brooke Elliott 54

Addison Bonham 60

Hannah Perry 65

South Laurel (3rd, 227)

Emily Cox 52

Harper McKnight 54

Alyssa Lewis 57

Morgan Jackson 64

Greenlee Ray 71

Somerset (4th, 241)

Andrea Perry 59

Kamryn Cooper 60

Mary Beth Haek 61

Ava Hunt 61

