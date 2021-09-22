North places first in four-team golf match, Corbin and South Laurel follow

LONDON — North Laurel’s girls golf team came away a winner in a four-team match this past week by shooting a 181 while Lady Jaguar Kinsley Blair took home top honors with a 42.
North Laurel’s Haley Griebel and Kendall Hacker tied for second place with a 43 apiece while Corbin’s Makenna Myatt placed fourth with a 45, and teammate Kimberlee Helton places fifth with a 51.
South Laurel’s Emily Cox placed sixth with a 52 while Lady Cardinal Harper McKnight placed tied for eighth with a 54.
Team scores
North Laurel (1st, 181)
Kinsley Blair 42
Haley Griebel 43
Kendall Hacker 43
Mea Anderson 53
Callie Feltner 63
Corbin (2nd, 210)
Makenna Myatt 45
Kimberlee Helton 51
Brooke Elliott 54
Addison Bonham 60
Hannah Perry 65
South Laurel (3rd, 227)
Emily Cox 52
Harper McKnight 54
Alyssa Lewis 57
Morgan Jackson 64
Greenlee Ray 71
Somerset (4th, 241)
Andrea Perry 59
Kamryn Cooper 60
Mary Beth Haek 61
Ava Hunt 61
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.