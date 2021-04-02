VALENTINE’S DAY: North Laurel junior Hailee Valentine scores 27 points during Lady Jaguars’ 80-45 route of Whitley County
LES DIXON

PINEVILLE — North Laurel’s Hailee Valentine and Eddie Mahan were named 2021 13th Region Basketball Girls Coaches Association’s Player of the Year and Co-Coach of the Year, respectively. Bell County’s David Teague was also named Co-Coach of the Year. Both Valentine and Mahan also captured the same awards when the 13th Region Media announced their respective winners this past week.

Listed below are the First, Second, and Third All-Region Teams along with the Senior Academic All-Region Teams.

• Player’s listed in order of finish based on the total number of votes received by the 13th Region coaches. 11 first team members due to ties in votes.

1st Team All-Region

Whitney Caldwell – Pineville

Mikkah Siler – Williamsburg

Shelby Stewart – Corbin

Emily Sizemore – North Laurel

Nadine Johnson – Bell Co.

Rachel Presley – South Laurel

Raigan King – Pineville

Gracie Jo Wilder – Whitley Co.

Kailey Owens – Middlesboro

Talyah McQueen – Bell Co.

Caylan Mills – Knox Central

2nd Team All-Region

Alyssa Gibson – Red Bird

Kallie Housley – Corbin

Ella Karst – Harlan Co.

Presley Partin – Knox Central

Taylor Asher – Clay Co.

Kena Ward – Jackson Co.

Ashtyn Meyers – Bell Co.

Bree Howard – South Laurel

Darcie Anderson – Whitley Co.

Halle Collins – Knox Central

3rd Team All-Region

Jaycie Monhollen – Whitley Co.

Kylie Noe – Harlan

Chloe McKnight – North Laurel

Brianna Gallagher – Knox Central

Kylee Shannon – Jackson Co.

Reis Anderson – Whitley Co.

Mataya Ausmus – Bell Co.

Aymanni Wynn – Harlan

Natalie Carl – Jackson Co.

Madison Curry – Clay Co.

Senior Academic All-Region

• Seniors must have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher to be eligible.

Abby Cornett – Bell Co.

Summer Partin - Pineville

Sara Kidwell – Bell Co.

Whitney Caldwell - Pineville

Taylor Asher – Clay Co.

Raigan King - Pineville

Hailey Napier – Clay Co.

Bree Howard – South Laurel

Shelby Stewart – Corbin

Reis Anderson – Whitley Co.

Lauren Faulkner – Corbin

Jaycie Monhollen – Whitley Co.

Kassydee Owens – Harlan Co.

Natalie Moses – Whitley Co.

Jaycee Lewis – Harlan Co.

Dorian Siler – Whitley Co.

Kelly Beth Hoskins – Harlan Co.

Katy Powers – Whitley Co.

Haley Middleton – Harlan Co.

Gladys Thorton – Whitley Co.

Angel Wynn – Harlan

Sabrina Lewis - Williamsburg

Alli Thompson – Harlan

Morgan Prewitt - Williamsburg

Emily Rose – Jackson Co.

Mikkah Siler – Williamsburg

Presley Partin – Knox Central

Katelyn Delk – Middlesboro

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you