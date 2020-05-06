LONDON — Darren McWhorter’s North Laurel Jaguars were hoping to have a big season this spring, but those came to an end after the KHSAA canceled the spring sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
North Laurel was coming off a 17-21 season that saw the Jaguars capture the 49th District championship last year before falling to Whitley County in the first round of the 13th Region Tournament.
Darrin McWhorter’s squad had two seniors (Bryson Brock and Cole Kelley) on this season’s roster who were hoping to help contribute to North Laurel’s success this spring
Brock was in his second season playing at the varsity level for the baseball Jaguars.
"Bryson is a left-handed pitcher who had put in the work to contribute his senior year,” McWhorter said. “I was looking forward to seeing his growth from last season. He looked good pitching in his bullpen sessions, and inter-squad scrimmages. We were expecting great things from Bryson in his senior season.”
Kelley, who took off his junior campaign, was entering his third year as a Jaguar baseball player.
"Cole took off his junior year to concentrate on basketball but decided to come back for his senior year and we were glad he made that decision,” McWhorter said. “Cole would have been a major contributor on the mound and in the field. He could have been the missing piece especially on the mound to make a postseason run.”
McWhorter said everyone that is a part of the North Laurel baseball program has a feeling of sadness and loss to not be able to have both seniors to get to finish their varsity careers on the diamond.
"I do think this team could have made a run in the 13th Region Tournament. We had the pitching and enough experience to be in the mix when it was all said and done,” he said. “I hate it for all of the players. Not just my players but all baseball players across the country, especially for the seniors who have lost their senior season. Baseball is full of life lessons with the ups and downs of a season that these players will not get to experience.
“They will have stories for a lifetime to tell as to what happened their senior year of high school when the season was canceled for COVID-19,” McWhorter added. “The life lesson these seniors will take from all of this is resilience.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.