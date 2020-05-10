Seniors Noah Boggs and Ahmed Khan won’t get to see what could have been in their senior season with the North Laurel Jaguars tennis team due to the cancellation of the season that was brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boggs was likely the most experienced player on the team while Khan was just beginning his tennis career with the Jaguars.
“Noah has been with us several years and he's a fun kid who just really enjoys being part of a team,” North Laurel Coach Bob said. “Ahmed was a strict beginner and just learning how to play. And he was enjoying the process and eager to learn.”
After learning that the season had been canceled, Smith said he spoke to his senior players where he told them that while the cancellation of the season was very disappointing, “life isn’t always fair and learning how to handle adversity is a part of life.”
“This is the first time in 25 years that I haven't been coaching high school tennis in the spring — that's tough,” he said. “The kids not being able to compete and losing their season — that's tough. But things could always be much worse. The kids are losing their season, but others out there are losing lives and loved ones. So in the grand scheme of things, it's not about us and losing our season. It was all necessary to protect the at-risk individuals from this awful virus.”
Smith said that the season being canceled was especially hard for the seniors, who aren’t just losing out on their senior tennis seasons.
“Season being canceled is especially tough on our seniors as they not only lost their tennis season — they lost their prom, their graduation, their last remaining days in high school,” Smith said.
