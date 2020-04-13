LONDON — North Laurel Coach Darren McWhorter has set a standard for his team that began in 2007 when his Jaguars captured their first region title.
McWhorter, a former Laurel County baseball player himself, had been an assistant coach at North Laurel from the beginning. After a five-year hiatus, McWhorter returned to coaching baseball in 2000 as an assistant. The following year, McWhorter moved into the head coach position after Keith Gilbert stepped down, and he hasn’t looked back since.
“When I was playing, when I was coaching under Coach (Keith) Gilbert, the goal was always that we were playing to win the region,” he said. “If you’re just playing to have fun and not playing to win a region championship, you’re playing for the wrong reason and that’s what I always preach to my players. If we don’t win the region, then it’s going to be a disappointing season.”
McWhorter said that for several years, he saw his Jaguars get close to a region title but never fully make it. It wasn’t until 2007 when things finally fell into place for his team.
Despite being on a four-game losing streak heading into the district tournament, McWhorter’s Jaguars put up a fight and captured only their third district championship in school history.
After clawing their way through the rest of the tournament, the Jaguars had made it to the region championship game to face Middlesboro, who the Jaguars had barely slid by with an 8-7 win earlier in the season.
And the second win didn’t come easy for the Jaguars either but the play that sealed the game was one that Jaguar fans have been talking about for years.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Middlesboro’s Trevor Hoskins hit a sinking line drive to right field, but a fully extended Tyler Edwards made a diving catch to end the game and the Jaguars were named 13th Region Champions for the first time in school history.
“That was North’s first region championship and it was hard fought with a team that really nobody thought had a chance,” McWhorter said. “These guys put it altogether for those three games.”
McWhorter said it was a special win but not just because of that play — former player and assistant coach Jon Hooker, along with his wife Scarlett Parsley Hooker, had both passed away in a plane crash just the year before. The Jaguars had already dedicated their season to Hooker but McWhorter said it was some kind of divine intervention that helped his team to win that first region title in 2007.
“It was special,” he said. “I had some calming thing going into that championship game. This was just the second time North had been in the region championship game and I just had some calming feeling, I don’t know what it was or why but it was nothing like I’d ever felt before. I thought we could win this thing and I never go in feeling like that but for some reason I did that game. I don’t have any other way to explain except for I call it the ‘Jon Hooker effect.’”
It was several years later before the Jaguars claimed another region title and McWhorter said that winning the region title is something that seemed to always happen when he’d least expect it.
In 2012, McWhorter said he thought his team had probably the best chance he’d ever seen for his Jaguars to take over the region but it just wasn’t their year.
“Going into 2013, which was a special year as well with Marcus Carson who is a senior, Weston Greibel who is an eighth grader, and then everybody else that played were mostly freshmen and sophomores,” he said. “I knew we were pretty good even though we were really young but they were a talented group. They were just younger.”
The Jaguars took the district with a win over Clay County in the district championship game and cruised through the region tournament with a win over Harlan County in the finals.
“The first one is always going to be special but the second one, it was kind of unexpected, as well because I was expecting to win it the year before,” he said. “But like I said, it takes a little luck sometimes.”
After a 9-0 win over Clay County to take the district title, North Laurel captured its third region title in 2016 after defeating Knox 3-2 in the finals.
“In 2016, we had a good foundation of kids that knew how to play baseball and who may not have been playing at the time but were on the team when we won it in 2013, so they had a good idea on what it was going to take to win the region,” he said.
Looking back at those three region titles and the players it took to get there, McWhorter said they were all special to him in their own way.
Winning those three region titles has also set a standard for the North Laurel baseball program and McWhorter said that’s something that will always be a goal for his team, no matter the year.
“It’s not changed,” McWhorter said. “It’s not changed since I took over in 2001, it’s always the same thing. We’re trying to win the district and take the region — anything in between and up to that point doesn’t matter.”
