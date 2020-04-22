The 1994 North Laurel High School football team will always have a special place in the hearts of Jaguar fans due to capturing the program’s first district championship.
It would take 21 years before another North Laurel football team won a district title which made former coach Mike Harville’s 1994 squad’s feat even more special.
North Laurel’s first two years on the gridiron were pretty much what you’d expect out of a new program. The Jaguars turned in a 4-6 mark in 1992 while reaching the playoffs in 1993 with a 5-6 record.
Expectations were high leading up to the 1994 season with a solid nucleus of seniors and juniors returning.
Harville, who currently serves as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Bainbridge High School in Georgia, said his players put in hard work to get to where they needed to be after the football program started from scratch just two years earlier when Laurel County High School split into North Laurel and South Laurel High Schools.
“I had just finished my two years as the wide receivers coach, being a graduate assistant, at EKU when T. Hulett called me about the position. Through the process, the thought of a new school, the size, and the idea of me starting the program from the ground excited me,” he said. “I knew it would be tough in the early going but I knew from past experiences that Laurel County had a lot of good kids. T. Hulett did a good job of promoting the school and the vision of having success. We went into every game to compete and win.
“We just missed (winning the district title) in 1993,” Harville added. “We came up short by one point in two games against Clark County and Jessamine County. All of our seniors were key players since they all had been starters or contributors since 1992. Juniors Ashlee Cowan, Reggie Knighten, William Lewis, Mike Benge, Josh Blair, Jeremy Walker and Geoff Spurlock were great complementary players to our seniors. I was very optimistic and excited to get 1994 started because we had a great group of young men returning. We had a good 20 (players) coming back as starters and contributors. Experience playing, and just being in the system, helped these guys play with more confidence and an expectation to win.”
Another key to North Laurel’s success turned out to be the abundance of talent the Jaguars returned at skill positions.
“Jason Kennedy was returning at quarterback and was a very athletic, good strong thrower, and his leadership was as good as it gets,” Harville said. “Jason didn’t make mistakes. He just made plays and everyone around him played hard. Brian Durham returned at running back and you didn’t tackle him for a loss. He was going to get every yard to get, each time he touched it. He was very versatile. Shane Bowling was a threat on offense at wide receiver and made big plays on defense.
“Jamie Woodyard was the heart of our defense while Freddie Pennington ran good routes and caught the ball well,” he added. “Wes McFadden was entering his first year, but his hustle and hard work was going to give us depth at tight end. Bottom line, it was a special group of young men — I hate to leave anyone out. (Reggie) Knighten and (Ashley) Cowan gave us stability in the secondary and offensive weapons as wide receivers.“
Harville also credited assistant coach Billy Mills weightlifting program as another plus that led North Laurel to its success.
“Our strength came from their hard work in the weight room and agilities that coach Billy Mills constructed,” he said. “We believed they could see the gains in strength and speed and the fact that this was year three. They played hard for each other and believed in each other. They bought into our offensive and defensive schemes and did an excellent job in execution.”
The Jaguars dropped their home-opener but regrouped and turned in a perfect 5-0 district mark while finishing the regular season with an 8-2 record which included a victory over crosstown rival South Laurel.
“We played well in our home-opener, but just made a few mistakes,” Harville said. “We watched the film and were excited at what we felt like we could accomplish. Then when we beat Clark County and South Laurel and we knew it was going to be ours to lose.
“We were almost too confident (against South Laurel),” he added. “Our defense played outstanding. We scored on our first play of offense — Durham went about 51 yards. We faked the extra point, got two points and we just played our hearts out. The score was a little closer than the game. We let a few offensive opportunities get the best of us. We had a big touchdown pass called back because of alignment.”
Harville said winning the district championship was a huge accomplishment for his players and assistant coaches.
“I was especially happy for the seniors because they were the incoming 10th-graders when we first met at South Laurel High School’s weight room for our first workout in the summer,” he said. “You can’t say enough about Jason Kennedy — you need your best player working the hardest, and he did. The other players had to work their behinds off to keep up. Reggie was a playmaker on offense and a solid defender at cornerback and Brian just had a great imagination when he ran. He had great feet and hips, and the ability to break through tackles. Freddie had sure hands and always made the play when needed. We had t-shirts made that said, ‘If it weren’t for the hogs, there would be no durHAM.’”
North Laurel was hoping to continue its success in the postseason but fell at home to Henry Clay during first-round action of the playoffs, leaving Harville to say it was the toughest loss he’s endured as a coach.
“We had a very difficult first-round playoff game against Henry Clay,” Harville said. “The Lexington paper didn’t give us much of a chance. We just about got them, though. To this day, it’s the toughest loss I’ve ever had. My heart just sunk and stayed there forever. I’d never been so sorry, and so sad for a group of young men.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.