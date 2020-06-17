North Laurel boys and girls tennis coach Bob Smith felt like this was going to be a big year for his teams, with several talented players returning.
“I felt our girls were due for our best year in the last several years,” he said. “We had 14 girls that had either played on the team before or had some experience playing before. So, we would have had more depth in that regard than we probably have ever had. Jaron Gray was looking for a repeat trip to the state tournament and Eva Clark and Baylie McCreary were aiming to take that next step of qualifying for state in doubles.
“The strength of our boys would have been that we had five guys that there wasn't a big difference in any of them. So from one to five, you didn't have much drop off at all. Of those five with Noah Boggs, Trey Walton, Lucas Ball, Zack Harbach, and Will Walton, I believe we would have had two pretty solid doubles teams that could have made some noise at regions.”
And with the season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith said it was difficult not getting to see these talented tennis players compete this season.
“It's very tough not to have the opportunity to go out and compete,” he said. “But the schools did what we had to do given the situation. When the first news came out about cancelling through spring break, you had hope that we could salvage part of the season, but in the back of my mind, I was afraid our season was done. And as the days went on, it became apparent that cancelling the whole season was going to be reality.”
Once the season was officially canceled, Smith said he tried to relay to his players that while this situation is difficult and disappointing, it’s a part of life.
“Life isn't always fair and learning how to handle adversity is a part of life,” Smith said. “This is the first time in 25 years that I haven't been coaching high school tennis in the spring — that's tough. The kids not being able to compete and losing their season — that's tough. But things could always be much worse. The kids are losing their season, but others out there are losing lives and loved ones. So in the grand scheme of things, it's not about us and losing our season. It was all necessary to protect the at-risk individuals from this awful virus.”
