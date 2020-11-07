PARIS — The North Laurel girls cross country team turned in a 20th place finish while the boys cross country team placed 36th during this past weekend’s 2020 KHSAA Class 3A Boys’ and Girls’ State Cross Country Meet.
South Laurel had three runners compete in the boys’ race and Lindsay Cox competed in the girls' race.
The Lady Jaguars were led by Lauren Crouch’s 39th-place effort (20:49.25) while Justin Sparkman led the boys team with a 119th-place finish with a time of 18:20.00.
Will Stanko’s 52nd-place finish (17:41.77) led South Laurel while Cox turned in a 170th-place effort with a time of 23:12.23.
2020 KHSAA Class 3A State Cross Country Meet
Bourbon County Cross Country Course
Boys Team Scores
1, St. Xavier 93. 2, Conner 116. 3, Trinity (Louisville) 143. 4, Daviess County 221. 5, Greenwood 248. 6, Bullitt Central 287. 7, Oldham County 295. 8, Covington Catholic 10. 9, Male 315. 10, South Oldham 320. 11, Madisonville North Hopkin 333. 12, Dupont Manual 384. 13, Madison Central 389. 14, Ryle 397. 15, Lafayette 407. 16, South Warren 440. 17, Grayson County 467. 18, Cooper 514. 19, Apollo 536. 20, Meade County 542. 21, Eastern 545. 22, Tates Creek 585. 23, Muhlenberg County 617. 24, Marshall County 624. 25, Anderson County 641. 26, Southwestern 646. 27, West Jessamine 647. 28, Great Crossing 649. 29, Fern Creek 687. 30, Hopkinsville 702. 31, Central Hardin 725. 32, Henry Clay 761. 33, Fairdale 763. 34, Dixie Heights 802. 35, Paul Laurence Dunbar 839. 36, North Laurel 930.
Boys 5k Run CC Varsity Results
North Laurel
18:20.00 Justin Sparkman 119th
18:51.70 Cole Osborne 172nd
20:02.16 Jace King 248th
20:14.81 Tommy Monhollen 256th
21:08.58 Colton Nantz 274th
21:37.98 Alex Garcia 277th
South Laurel
17:41.77 Will Stanko 52nd
19:07.43 Jeremy Steele 197th
19:26.01 Jacob Tapscott 223rd
2020 KHSAA Class 3A State Cross Country Meet
Bourbon County Cross Country Course
Girls Team Scores
1, Oldham County 58. 2, Assumption 134.4, Daviess County 151.5, Dupont Manual 158. 6, Woodford County 165. 7, South Warren 219. 8, Sacred Heart 229. 9, Eastern 268. 10, Madison Central 306. 11, South Oldham 367. 12, Bullitt East 411. 13, West Jessamine 415. 14, Paul Laurence Dunbar 459. 15, Butler 467. 16, Conner 470. 17, Male 512. 18, Henry Clay 544. 19, Greenwood 590. 20, North Laurel 596. 21, Tates Creek 617. 22, Graves County 620. 23, McCracken County 645. 24, Grayson County 649. 25, Meade County 675. 26, Southwestern 690. 27, Campbell County 692. 28, Notre Dame 704. 29, Bowling Green 718. 30, Grant County 786. 31, Montgomery County 788. 32, Henderson County 797. 33, Bullitt Central 826. 34, Apollo 916. 35, Marshall County 963.
Girls 5k Run CC Varsity Results
North Laurel
20:49.25 Lauren Crouch 39th
22:02.67 Olivia Rudder 113th
22:34.11 Taylor Allen 137th
23:36.19 Kennedy Sizemore 184th
24:04.12 Riley Vickers 207th
24:48.48 Haiden Moses 229th
25:21.71 Meg Anderson 238th
South Laurel
23:12.23 Lindsay Cox 170th
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.