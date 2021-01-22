1. North Laurel (6-1 overall, 2-0 vs. 13th Region opponents)
Despite Tuesday’s loss to Southwestern, the Lady Jaguars have been playing well. North Laurel had a successful week after defeating both Harlan County (60-15) and Southwestern (67-61) but suffered their first loss of the season on Tuesday against the same Lady Warrior squad they had beaten on Saturday.
Eighth-grader Halle Collins continues her impressive play, leading the team with a 20.7 scoring average and a 10.0 rebound average. Hailee Valentine is averaging 15.3 points per game while Emily Sizemore is averaging 11.3 points per game. Brooke Nichelson has been impressive with her play. She’s scoring 8.3 points per game while averaging 4.2 rebounds per game.
2. Whitley County (6-0, 3-0)
The Lady Colonels are off to their best start in three years while picking up three wins in four days this past week. They’re also averaging 74 points per game.
They defeated Madison Central (56-35), Middlesboro (77-23), and Williamsburg (89-74).
Whitley County has four players averaging in double figures, scoring-wise: Mikayla Wilder (15.2), Jaycie Monhollen (14.2), Reis Anderson (10.8), and Darcie Anderson (10.5).
3. Pineville (5-0, 5-0)
The Lady Mountain Lions have had one heck of a week. They captured the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic championship with wins over Williamsburg (70-47), Middlesboro (54-41), and Jackson County (58-50), and capped things off with a 61-46 road win over Corbin on Monday. Then they followed up with another road win over Lynn Camp on Tuesday.
Raigan King had 33 points and 16 rebounds in the win while Whitney Caldwell finished with a triple-double (21 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists).
King leads the Lady Mountain Lions with an 18.0 and 11.5 scoring and rebounding average while Caldwell is averaging 17.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.
4. Bell County (5-1, 4-1)
The Lady Bobcats are another team that’s been on a roll. They played four games last week and have reeled off four straight wins since their loss to No. 2 Whitley County.
Bell County defeated Harlan County (72-42), Corbin (59-57), McCreary Central (83-65), and Harlan (76-37) during the stretch.
The Lady Bobcats are averaging 71 points per game while having four players scoring at least 10 points per game: Nadine Johnson (16.3), Talyah McQueen (16.2, 12.3), Ashtyn Meyers (12.8), and Mataya Ausmus (12.2).
5. Corbin (5-2, 1-2)
The Lady Redhounds started red-hot but have cooled off after going 1-2 during their latest three games. They did manage to beat Pulaski County last week but it wasn’t easy. The Lady Redhounds rallies to pick up a 70-64 win at home.
They dropped a big 13th Region matchup against Pineville, 61-46, connecting on only 14-of-54 from the floor, including a 2-of-23 effort from 3-point range. You’re not going to win many games shooting like that. Corbin gets a chance to get back in the win column Thursday on the road against No. 5 South Laurel in a huge 50th District showdown.
Kallie Housley leads Corbin with a 17.7 scoring average while also pulling down 6.2 rebounds per game. Stewart is averaging 16.7 points per game and 6.8 boards per game.
6. South Laurel (1-3, 0-0)
I never expected the Lady Cardinals to be ranked this low but the season is young and I still believe they’re going to be a tough team to beat as the season progresses.
South Laurel has lost three games against three solid opponents: Southwestern (66-46), Bullitt East (63-39), and CAL (53-35). They’ll have a chance to get back on track in a key 50th District matchup against No. 5 Corbin at home Thursday.
Rachel Presley leads the Lady Cardinals with an 11-point scoring average while Bree Howard is averaging 8.2 points per game with Raegan Jones following at 6.8 points per game.
7. Knox Central (2-0, 1-0)
The Lady Panthers haven’t played since Jan. 9 due to COVID-19 protocols but is expected to be back in action on Saturday with a road matchup against Wayne County.
8. Jackson County (3-2, 3-2)
The Lady Generals reached the finals of the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament finals before bowing out to Pineville, 58-50. They did manage to pick up wins over Red Bird (77-45), No. 10 Lynn Camp (50-29), and No. 9 Clay County (41-33).
9. Clay County (2-1, 1-1)
The Lady Tigers opened their season last week and came away with two wins. They defeated Hazard, 47-43, before knocking off Red Bird (58-39) before falling to Jackson County on Tuesday. Taylor Asher is leading the way with a 20.5 scoring average while Jaylen Combs is averaging 9.5 points per game and Madison Curry follows with a 9.0 scoring average.
10. Lynn Camp (4-3, 1-2)
I’m going with the Lady Wildcats in this spot, barely over Middlesboro.
Lynn Camp dropped a 50-29 decision to Jackson County last week and lost to Pineville again on Tuesday.
Allies Crumpler leads Lynn Camp with a 13.4 scoring average and 7.6 rebounding average while Natalie Fanella is averaging 9.0 points per game. Abby Mabe follows with an 8.8 scoring average.
