It’s been one heck of a week for high school boys and girls basketball in the 13th Region.
Folks, we are STACKED with talented teams and players this season, and it should be lots of fun to see who comes out on top in the end.
With that said, let’s not waste any more time to see our boys’ Fear ‘Les’ 13th Region Hoops Rankings.
1. North Laurel (3-0 overall, 0-0 vs. 13th Region competition)
North Laurel is the talk of the region after upending No. 2 ranked Covington Catholic on Tuesday in overtime, 89-87.
North Laurel defeated Pikeville last week, 100-77, with sophomore sensation Reed Sheppard tallying 37 points and 14 assists while Clay Sizemore added 23 points while knocking down seven 3-pointers.
Sheppard continued his impressive play during North Laurel’s 104-62 win over Cov. Holy Cross by turning in a career-high 48 points while Sizemore added 26 points while knocking down eight 3-pointers.
But Sheppard and Sizemore were far from finished. Sheppard scored 45 points and pulled down 12 rebounds on 16-of-21 shooting against Covington Catholic while Sizemore scored 18 points while hitting four 3-pointers, which included the game-winner.
This team is for real folks.
2. Knox Central (2-0, 1-0)
The two-time defending region champions have left the gate strong winning both games with ease.
Knox Central knocked off Perry County Central, 62-37, while Jevonte Turner scored more than 20 points and the Panthers added a 70-37 win under their belts by defeating Middlesboro.
Turner continues to dominate scoring 20-plus points to begin the season and continues to make a case for himself as the region’s top player.
3. Harlan County (4-0, 1-0)
The Black Bears are off and running with wins over Barren County (63-51), Martin County (65-47), Letcher Central (55-35), and Bell County (77-47).
Tyler Cole is averaging 24 points and 8.7 rebounds per game after the first three games while freshman Trent Noah is averaging 14.3 points per game.
4. Clay County (0-0, 0-0)
The Tigers haven’t been able to play due to COVID-19 restrictions. They are hoping to get back in action this week.
5. (Tie) Corbin (0-0, 0-0)
The Redhounds haven’t been able to play due to COVID-19 restrictions. They are hoping to get back in action this week.
5. (Tie) South Laurel (4-0, 2-0)
The Cardinals have been the surprise team of the region so far after picking up wins over Middlesboro (63-15), Bell County (56-42), Louisville Trinity (62-61), and Madison Southern (73-61).
The Cardinals had Trinity down by as many as 23 points during their win but had to hold off a late rally by the Shamrocks as Micah Anders knocked down a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Anders leads South Laurel with a 16-point scoring average after three games while Parker Payne is averaging 12.7 points per game.
7. Harlan (3-0, 2-0)
The Green Dragons are rolling after cruising to wins over both Elliott County (62-48), Pineville (63-50), and Lynn Camp (66-61).
Jordan Akal has been dominating during the two games, scoring 38, and 30 points, respectively (no scoring was up for the Lynn Camp game yet). He leads Harlan with a 34-point scoring average while averaging 7.5 boards per game. Jaedyn Gist has been a pleasant surprise, averaging 15.5 points and a team-best 11.5 boards per game.
8. Pineville (2-1, 1-1)
The Mountain Lions picked up a 63-60 win over Perry Central before surprising Whitley County with a 56-47 win on Tuesday.
Keean Fuson leads the team with an 18.5 scoring average. Sean Phipps isn’t far behind with a 16-point scoring average.
9. Whitley County (3-1, 2-1)
The Colonels have been another surprise team of the region after getting off to a 3-0 start under first-year coach Mark White.
Whitley County defeated Lynn Camp (61-58), Barbourville (63-61), and Model (67-61) this past week before falling to Pineville on the road.
Ethan Keene hit the game-winning shot against Barbourville and currently leads the team with a 20-point scoring average. Jamie Fuson is averaging 17.5 points per game while Brayden Mahan is tossing in 15 points per game.
10. Lynn Camp (1-2, 0-2)
The Wildcats dropped a heartbreaking 61-58 loss to Whitley County but bounced back with a 55-49 win over Bluegrass United before losing to Harlan, 66-61.
After two games, Micah Engle led Lynn Camp with a 19-point scoring average while grabbing 8.5 rebounds per game. Gavin Allen was averaging 15.5 points and 8.5 boards per game.
