PRESTONSBURG — David Cupp’s North Laurel Senior League All-Stars capped off the summer by capturing the Senior League All-Star State Championship by defeating the Richmond All-Stars, 9-6, in the title game on Sunday.
“It was a great weekend of baseball,” Cupp said. “Really proud of our team's effort, and excited to bring home a state championship to North Laurel. We had strong leadership from our older players. We shut out both teams on Saturday and hit it about as good as a team can. In the championship game, we had to battle until the very end.”
North Laurel scored five runs in the first two innings before putting the game away with a four-run fourth inning.
“Noah Rush and Jagger McGhee made two big defensive plays in the latter innings of the championship game,” Cupp said. “Cory Broughton and Walt Hellard pitched two great games. Matthew Sanders hit the ball hard Saturday and played a strong first base. Jacob Wyatt caught every inning and punished the baseball. Kyler Elza started big innings at the top of the order. Keegan Baker made a key diving catch in game two on Saturday. Andrew Cupp found his way on base for us, and Lucas Cupp ran the bases some. The epitome of a team effort. Coach Baker and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Kyler Elza finished the title game with three hits and one run scored while Jacob Wyatt also had three hits and one run scored. Jagger McGhee has two hits and one run scored while Walt Hellard and Cory Broughton each finished with a hit and two runs scored apiece.
North Laurel cruised to a 17-1 victory over Belfry on Saturday before advancing to the title game with a 10-0 win over Richmond.
Members of the state championship team are Kyler Elza, Walt Hellard, Noah Rush, Cory Broughton, Jacob Wyatt, Jagger McGhee, Matthew Sanders, Andrew Cupp, Keegan Baker, and Lucas Cupp.
