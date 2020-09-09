LONDON — The North Laurel Senior League All-Stars are heading to state tournament play after upending South Laurel twice on Saturday to capture the Senior League District 4 championship.

North Laurel handed South Laurel losses of 10-0, and 5-0 to punch a ticket into the state tournament.

After cruising to an easy 10-run victory in the first game, North Laurel sealed the deal with a 5-0 win in game two.

North Laurel was able to take a 1-0 lead in the first inning of the second game as Walt Hellard scored after reaching base with a single. North Laurel added three runs in the fifth inning to take a 4-0 advantage as Noah Rush’d lead-off double triggered the rally. Rush, Corey Broughton and Jagger McGhee each scored in the inning.

Hellard scored again in the sixth inning to give his team a commanding 5-0 lead after collecting his second hit of the game.

Broughton picked up the win on the mound and finished with 11 strikeouts.

