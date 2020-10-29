LEXINGTON — North Laurel’s historic season came to an end during Wednesday’s KHSAA Girls Soccer State Tournament Final Four.
Lexington Catholic was able to shut down the state’s top offensive team, and limited the Lady Jaguars to its lowest goal output of the season during its 3-1 win over the North Laurel.
The two-goal loss turned out to be the Lady Jaguars’ lone defeat of the season. North Laurel won 15 straight matches before falling to 15-1 to end the season.
The Lady Knights finished the match with 21 shots compared to North Laurel’s three while Lady Jaguar keeper Ellisia Edwards recorded four saves.
The win advances Lexington Catholic to Saturday’s state title game where the Lady Knights will face Sacred Heart.
Lexington Catholic was able to possess the ball for most of the first nine minutes before finally capitalizing on a shot on goal during the ninth minute.
After misfiring on their first two shot attempts, the Lady Knights took a 1-0 advantage after a goal by Olivia Bretz (assist by Emily Scanlon).
Lexington Catholic continued to put pressure on the Lady Jaguar defense, misfiring on four shot attempts during the next 10 minutes.
Edwards made a diving stop to keep her team’s deficit at one goal before seeing Bretz’s second goal (assist by Sophie Skinner) at the 26th minute increase the Lady Knights’ advantage to 2-0.
By the time the first half ended, Lexington Catholic had 10 shots, including four shots on goal. North Laurel on the other hand didn't have one shot attempt during the first 40 minutes.
That changed quickly in the second half with coach Jessica Miller making adjustments that allowed the Lady Jaguars to get back into the match.
Madison Dagley scored during the 50th minute to cut North Laurel’s deficit to 2-1 but the Lady Knights quickly answered with a goal four minutes later.
Mary-Martin Hampton’s goal (assist by Scanlon) at the 54th minute increased Lexington Catholic’s lead to 3-1.
The Lady Knights were able to secure the win with solid defensive play during the final 26 minutes of the match.
North Laurel finished the season winning its fourth consecutive 49th District title, third straight 13th Region title while advancing to the program’s first-ever Final Four.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.