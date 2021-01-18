North Laurel routs Harlan County with 60-15 win

HARLAN — Most coaches would be pleased after seeing their team come off a 45-point road win while holding their opponents to only 15 points.
But North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan sees a bigger picture and feels like his team didn’t play like they did during their first four games of the season.
The Lady Jaguars did enough To improve to a perfect 5-0 after beating Harlan County, 60-15, but Mahan wasn’t pleased with his team’s effort.
“This did not look like my team tonight,” Mahan said. “Our first four games were by no means perfect but we had an effort and togetherness that you knew you could build off of. That’s not what it was in this game against Harlan County. We didn’t meet our team averages in points, shooting percentage, rebounds, assists, or steals. Most people will look at our score and think that it was a good performance but it was far from it.”
North Laurel built a 23-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 39-2 at halftime before wrapping up the win by outscoring the Lady Black Bears, 21-13, in the second half.
“I believe this team could be as good or better than any team we have had at North Laurel but consistency and mental breakdowns are barriers for this team,” Mahan said. “We will really see who we are the next two games as we play Southwestern Saturday and again on Tuesday. Not only are they a good team but they are a matchup problem for us as well. The things they do well, we struggle at stopping. It is exactly the type of games we need.”
Hailee Valentine led North Laurel with 14 points while Emily Sizemore scored 12 points and Halle Collins finished with 12 points.
North Laurel 60, Harlan County 15
North Laurel 23 16 14 7 60
Harlan County 2 0 9 4 15
North Laurel (60) — Valentine 14, B. Sizemore 4, Nichelson 8, E. Sizemore 13, Collett 2, McClure 5, Collins 12, C. McKnight 2.
Harlan County (15) — Karst 7, Lewis 1, Griffin 2, Jones 3, Phillips 2.
