LONDON — North Laurel opened the 2021 season with a bang, reaching the 100-point plateau for the first time in 114 games (Dec. 21, 2016) during its 100-77 victory over Pikeville on Monday.
“It was fun to get back on the court,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “I was happy to see our guys finally get a chance to compete. We shot the ball particularly well and when that happens other parts of the game become easier. I was proud of the way we shared the ball. We had multiple possession the ball didn’t hit the floor and we found the open man.
“Pikeville is a very good team with tremendous strength and size but our guys really battled defensively to force some turnovers early and get us off to a good start,” he added. “As expected, we got tired and will just have to play our way into shape.”
The Jaguars (1-0) put on a scoring clinic with sophomore Reed Sheppard leading the way with 34 points, 14 assists, eight rebounds, and two blocked shots while Clay Sizemore hit 7-of-10 shot attempts from 3-point range and finished with 23 points while Ryan Davidson added 22 points and Brody Brock scored 11 points.
North Laurel hit 34-of-62 shot attempts, including an impressive 14-of-25 effort from 3-point range. The Jaguars were also 18-of-21 from the free-throw line.
“Clay Sizemore made seven threes and really opened things up for the other guys,” Valentine said. “I thought our bench was the difference in the game. Our depth has to play to our advantage. We never know what to expect this season. We just want to come out and go 1 and 0 every day. I’m just really proud of our players for performing tonight after everything we have gone thru since March. It was good to see some smiling faces out there.”
Sizemore knocked down two 3-pointers early in the first quarter allowing North Laurel to build a 9-2 lead and never look back.
The Jaguars led 30-22 at the end of the first quarter and 56-43 at halftime.
North Laurel put the finishing touches on its win by outscoring the Panthers, 44-34 during the game’s final 16 minutes.
The Jaguars were scheduled to travel and play Clay County Friday but the game is now postponed. North Laurel will now play Saturday at Southwestern with a matchup against Covington Holy Cross in the Iron Man Classic. The game is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.
