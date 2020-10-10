LONDON — North Laurel’s dominance continued on Tuesday after the Lady Jaguars upended one of their toughest challenges of the season, the Southwestern Lady Warriors, 6-0.
The Lady Jaguars are now a perfect 8-0 on the season, and can finish regular season play unbeaten if they can get past Madison Southern at home on Thursday.
Southwestern entered the match sporting an 8-2 record but the Lady Jaguars’ offensive attack, and defensive play just turned out to be too much in the end.
North Laurel handed the Lady Warriors their worse loss of the season while the Lady Jaguars recorded their fifth shutout of the season, and third in a row. They have now outscored their opponents, 50-7.
Madison Dagley led North Laurel with two goals while Meg Anderson, Makayla Mastin, and Olivia Rudder each scored a goal while finishing with an assist apiece. Mia Higgins also got in the scoring action during the win.
Rudder and Dagley now lead North Laurel with 11 goals apiece while Makayla Mastin has 10. Anderson has five goals while Maddi Mastin has scored three and Higgins has one.
Anderson and Rudder lead the Lady Jaguars with four assists apiece while Higgins, Dagley and Makayla Mastin each have one assist apiece.
