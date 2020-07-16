North Laurel names Scott Croucher as new volleyball coach

LONDON — North Laurel High School announced Monday that Scott Croucher has been named as the new Lady Jaguar volleyball coach.
Croucher began his coaching career four years ago at North Laurel High School as an assistant coach. He has coached multiple teams during the past four years, including the Horizon Volleyball Club in Corbin, and the Optimist Club in London, working with age ranges from an under 12 team, up to the varsity level.
“I would first like to thank everyone at North Laurel for the opportunity to be the head volleyball coach,” Croucher said. “Volleyball has become a very big part of my life, as I have been playing for 13 years now. Volleyball has been a great passion for me and I hope to instill that passion and love for the game into all my players and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for the North Laurel volleyball program. I truly believe that the sky is the limit and I cannot wait to get a few more banners in the rafters.“
Croucher will take over a North Laurel team that has won three consecutive 49th District titles while compiling a 93-51 record during the past four years.
“The last four years we’ve been right there,” Croucher said. “We’ve won our district the last three years and we’ve been right there. We will continue to do so. We just need to keep the attitudes up and keep pushing to get better and we can’t get complacent.”
