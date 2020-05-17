The North Laurel Middle School archery team has been named state champions in the 2020 Kentucky NASP State Championships.
Since a live in-person Kentucky NASP state tournament could not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kentucky NASP hosted a virtual state tournament that was based on how individuals and teams performed during this year’s region tournament where North Laurel Middle School took first place in the 11th Region.
In the virtual state tournament, North Laurel placed first out of 227 middle school teams with a score of 3,367.
“Obviously it was disappointing that our kids did not get the chance to go and perform on the big stage at the state tournament in Louisville,” said NLMS archery coach Whitney Weaver. “However, it was as fair as it could have been depending on the circumstances that we and everyone else has had to endure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With any sport, including archery, there are many different factors that go into how well you perform. We had prepared for several months prior to the region tournament in McCreary County and knew we had a great opportunity to win another region championship and continue to climb up in the state rankings. Each week I would post their past tournament scores and display their state ranking to show them where they ranked amongst everyone else in the state. So, each week we were pushing them to improve, work on their technique and mental strength in order to surpass their personal goals. And we had several kids this year achieve their highest scores they had ever shot, so anytime you see kids improving and getting better, that is success.”
Weaver said that being named state champions was a huge achievement for his team and something he hopes they remember for years to come.
“For many of these kids, this is only the beginning of the many great achievements they will be achieving in the future, not just in archery, but in the life they have ahead of them,” Weaver said. “Personally, for me, and I’m sure the other coaches would agree, it has been a blessing and honor to have the opportunity to coach a team with the caliber of kids that this team displayed. Also, for all of the coaches it was special because each one of us got to share this season with our own kids being part of this team.
“However, it wasn’t for our feeder programs at the elementary level, we would not be nearly as successful. Several of the elementary schools in the county — Bush, Camp Ground, London, Johnson, Colony, and Hazel Green — have some type of archery programs that allows them to learn archery beginning in fourth-grade and that plays a major impact in the middle school and high school levels’ success. Archery in Laurel County is like one big family, whether it be teams from the south side or north side, we all work together to help each other out anyway that we can, and that makes it a lot of fun for the kids and everyone involved.”
Weaver said that if he had to use one word to sum up this year’s NLMS archery team, it would be “special.”
“They are a special group of kids with tremendous talent and drive to succeed,” he said. “Going into the season my expectations for them were very high and I communicated that expectation and goal with them from day one, even before tryouts or selecting the team. I knew a lot of the kids before becoming the coach at the middle school from previous seasons and archery tournaments, and knew what their potential was from the very beginning. I believe in order to succeed at anything in life, you have to believe in yourself and have people around you that also believe in you. And that is what Coach Martin, Coach Metcalf, and myself communicated with them from the very beginning. We knew that it would not be easy and it would take lots of work and determination to achieve the outcome and goal will were striving for. Also, a big thank you goes out to the parents who sacrifice time, money, and support of these kids to be at practice and tournaments. Without a great support from your parents and their families it is hard to be successful.”
Weaver and his coaching staff are hopeful that the team will have an opportunity to get together in the near future to celebrate and recognize their student-athletes.
“I know that all of the coaches, parents and anyone else who was part of this team are extremely proud of this team and look forward to see what they achieve in the future,” Weaver said.
