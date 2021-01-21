LONDON — After seeing North Laurel beat Southwestern, 67-61, this past Saturday, the Lady Warriors returned the favor Tuesday by outlasting the Lady Jaguars, 64-59.
Southwestern took advantage of a season-high 21 turnovers from North Laurel with many of those taking place during the final four minutes of the game.
“I’m not taking anything away from Southwestern when I say this as everyone knows how good they are, but we beat ourselves tonight,” North Laurel Coach Eddie Mahan said. “Most of our turnovers were unforced and completely careless. These are players though that I truly believe in and I know they will get better from games like this. I believe this team can be something special this season but don’t expect this to be the only bump in the road this season.”
The Lady Jaguars held a slim two-point lead with less than three minutes remaining but turnovers, combined with the play of Southwestern’s Alexa Smiddy, allowed the Lady Warriors to pull out the win. Smiddy scored 10 of her game-high 24 points during the fourth quarter.
“As a kid, I learned most medicine sure didn’t taste very good,” Mahan said. “For this young team, we got a dose of some bitter medicine tonight. I could have changed some things up that could have helped this young team tonight but I really wanted to see how these young kids did when things were going bad. The problem with having a loaded eighth-grade group is, up until this point, they have never been in any games that every possession counted. In middle school, their average margin of victory was at least 35 points. In games like that, you can turn the ball over multiple times and it still didn’t matter. You could allow an offensive player to blow by and you not even move as they score and it really didn’t matter.
“Even in our first four games, we were beating teams so bad that a few mistakes still didn’t matter,” he added. “Saturday, and tonight, is the first time for some of these young kids that every possession could cost you the game. If you would have told me that we turned the ball over 21 times, and 15 of those were by just two of my eighth graders, then I would have told you we would have lost by 20-plus. You also add getting outrebounded and I really don’t know how we still had a chance to win that game.
“As negative as all of that sounds though, I’m really not that upset,” Mahan continued. “I knew this is the type of game that we have needed. Our goal is to not have an undefeated season. Our goal is championships, and we have about seven more weeks to make ourselves the best we can by then. I only wished more teams would actually play us. It makes scheduling so hard when so many teams around the state avoid you. It’s because of that, I don’t care if we have to play Southwestern six times this season.”
North Laurel (6-1) held a 31-27 lead at halftime and fell behind as many as six points in the third quarter thanks to Southwestern’s Kinsley Molden knocking down three of her four 3-pointers before seeing the Lady Jaguars take a five-point edge in the fourth quarter.
But that’s when the wheels fell off.
The Lady Warriors hung close before putting the game away during the final minute.
Molden finished with 16 points while Hailee Valentine led North Laurel with 23 points. The Lady Jaguars will be back in action Friday on the road against Clay County.
