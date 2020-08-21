LONDON — Jessica Miller takes over a North Laurel Lady Jaguar program that has dominated both 49th District and 13th Region play the past two years with hopes of extending their dominance this fall.
North Laurel put together an impressive 16-2-1 mark last season and has won 17 straight games against regional opponents as Miller hopes her first year as Lady Jaguar coach is a successful one.
“Getting ready for the upcoming season has required a lot of adapting and adjusting due to the strict restrictions,” she said. “Our focus has been on conditioning and skill development. This is a team that can complete for the district and region titles. We have a lot of talent on both the offensive and defensive ends.”
Despite graduating a lot of talent from last season’s squad, Miller mentioned the cupboard isn’t bare.
“We have returning seniors and one talented senior that is new to the team,” she said. “These seniors are very important to the team as they bring strong leadership, positive attitudes, and unprecedented talent to the team. We have four returning offensive starters in Meg Anderson, Maddie Dagley, Olivia Rudder, and Maddie Mastin. We have two returning defensive players in Natalie Hoskins and Taryn Reed.
“Taryn Reed was not a starter last year, but she received a lot of playing time in the back half as a freshman,” Miller added. “We also have Elisia Edwards returning as goalkeeper. Elisia started as a defender at the beginning of the season and last year and also played in the goal. Each of these returners are major power players who move the ball very well to create a lot of goal scoring opportunities. Elisia Edwards has stepped up as our new starting goalkeeper. She will be one to pay attention to.”
The return of players such as Dagley, who was named Trispy Soccer Player of the Year, along with Rudder, who 2018 13th Region Player of the Year, and Anderson, gives Miller one of the best offenses, if not the best offense, in the region.
Dagley scored 26 goals, and finished with seven assists while Rudder scores 19 goals and delivered nine assists. Mastin scored 10 goals and had four assists while Anderson could be the best kept offensive secret in the region.
“Our strengths lie in the number of talented returners who play on both ends of the field,” Miller said. “They move the ball very well, they work hard, they fight hard, and they never back down. We also have a surprisingly large number of talented freshmen this year.
“I like what I see out of the girls so far,” she added. “They have spent the last month and a half increasing their endurance and speed and refining their skills. My goal for this season is to continue to improve and to claim district and region championship titles.”
Miller’s squad will be tested by a schedule that includes Lincoln County and George Rogers Clark that will have the Lady Jaguars prepared for postseason play.
“We are playing significantly fewer games this year than we have in past, but we still have a few tough opponents on our schedule, including GRC and Lincoln County,” she said. “Despite the thinner schedule, I think we will still be prepared for the postseason.
“We stand a very strong chance of coming first in district and region because of the large number of talented, athletic, and hardworking players,” she added. “I’m very excited to get the season started, and so are the players. While most day-to-day experiences are not normal at the moment, getting to play the sport they love with their best friends is what they have always done and continue to look forward to. The players’ attitudes have been very positive this summer as they are hopeful they will get to begin their season soon.”
