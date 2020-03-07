CORBIN -- North Laurel wasted little time wrapping up its third straight trip to the 13th Region Girls Tournament title game.
The Lady Jaguars opened Friday's 13th Region Girls Tournament semifinal matchup with Bell County by scoring the game's first 20 points and never looked back during their 68-37 victory over the Lady Bobcats.
The win sets up a much-anticipated matchup with crosstown rival South Laurel in today's championship game which is scheduled for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
"They have a tremendous amount of talent and I'm glad that we finally get to play," North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said of his team's game against South Laurel. "You're going to have two tremendous teams playing. It's either going to be a knock-down-drag-out, or it's going to be a blowout. Both teams have that ability -- that's what you have. Whoever shoots the ball well will come out on top tomorrow."
The Lady Jaguars were led by seventh-grader Halle Collins, who scored 18 points while Hailee Valentine added 11 points. Emily Sizemore and Chloe McKnight each scored 10 points apiece.
"I thought our kids came out focused and ready to go," Mahan said. "They've got more energy right now and they're trying to get back to Rupp.
"I was surprised to hold them as well as we did early on and rebounding-wise, we did a great job," he added. "They have two to three girls that can rebound well and I thought we did a great job tonight."
Collins let her presence be known early in the first quarter. She tallied 11 points while Hailee Valentine added seven points to help North Laurel to a dominating 33-6 lead.
"She's a special player," Mahan said of Collins. "Sometimes, I forget that she's only a seventh-grader. She set the tone early, and came out focused and hit the 3-pointer and then scored some quick baskets."
North Laurel (28-4) continued to dominate in the second quarter, outscoring Bell County, 13-8, while building an insurmountable 46-14 advantage at halftime.
An early 3-pointer to begin the third quarter put the running clock into effect for North Laurel which allowed Mahan to rest his starters.
The Lady Bobcats (25-5) outscored the Lady Jaguars 23-22 in the second half but dug too big of a hole during the first 16 minutes.
Mataya Ausmus led Bell County with eight points while Abby Harris and Nadine Johnson each scored six points apiece.
13th Region Girls TournamentSemifinals at the Corbin Arena
North Laurel 68, Bell County 37
Bell County 6 8 11 12--37
No. Laurel 33 13 12 10--68
Bell County (37) -- Kidwell 2, McQueen 4, Harris 6, Myers 5, Cornett 2, McGeorge 4, Johnson 6, Ausmus 8.
North Laurel (68) -- Collins 21, Valentine 11, Gray 8, Jervis 3, Sizemore 10, Black 2, McClure 3, McKnight 10.
