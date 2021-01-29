RICHMOND — North Laurel didn’t have its best day at the office but Nate Valentine’s Jaguars still came away with a convincing 82-58 win over homestanding Madison Southern.
The Jaguars improved to 8-0 despite being held to their lowest scoring output of the season.
“Madison Southern made things tough on us tonight,” Valentine said. “They were very physical and made us earn everything. This was our third road game in a row and struggled at times. This was a great game to grow in some areas. This game was a last-minute addition and it was the perfect game for us to expose some things to work on.”
Brody Brock led North Laurel with 20 points while sophomore Reed Sheppard continued to impress, finishing with 17 points, 13 assists, 10 rebounds, seven steals, and three blocks. Ryan Davidson and Clay Sizemore each had 15 apiece. Davidson also pulled down a team-best 11 rebounds.
North Laurel connected on 29-of-63 shot attempts, including a 13-of-30 effort from behind the arc. They outrebounded the Eagles, 48-31, and scored 36 points off Madison Southern’s 24 turnovers.
The Jaguars led 18-13 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Eagles, 25-12, in the second quarter to take control of the game.
North Laurel our the finishing touches on its win in the third quarter outscoring Madison Southern, 20-12, to take a 63-37 advantage into the fourth quarter.
The Jaguars will be back in action Friday at home against South Laurel. The game is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.