LONDON — No. 6 ranked North Laurel was able to get back to its winning ways on Monday after upending Red Bird with ease, 86-19.
The Jaguars (20-2) turned in a 35-of-67 shooting effort, including going 12-of-30 from 3-point range. They outrebounded the Cardinals, 48-19, which led to 36 second-chance points while forcing Red Bird into 22 turnovers, which led to 35 points.
North Laurel jumped out to a 35-7 lead in the first quarter thanks to four 3-pointers by Brody Brock and never looked back Brock finished with 20 points while hitting 6-of-9 from 3-point range.
The Jaguars’ lead grew to 65-11 by the time halftime rolled around before allowing the reserve players to put the finishing touches on the win during the second half while outscoring the Cardinals, 21-8, during the process. Ryan Davidson finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds while Reed Sheppard and Clay Sizemore each scored eight points apiece. Sheppard also finished with five rebounds, 13 assists, and two blocked shots.
North Laurel is off the remainder of the week and will prepare for next week’s 49th District Tournament which will be played at Clay County High School.
