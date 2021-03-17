MANCHESTER — Their starters may have only played one quarter on Tuesday night, but North Laurel’s first five sure did show out in the first round of the 49th District Tournament.
The Jaguars opened the game on a 40-2 run and were up 48-6 after the first quarter, sending Coach Nate Valentine straight to his bench to play the remainder of the game.
Sophomore star Reed Sheppard had a full game’s worth of stats at the end of the first period, finishing with a double-double. The high-flying guard scored 18 points and dished out 11 assists, with four rebounds in just 11 minutes of action.
Clay Sizemore finished with 17 points, while Brody Brock scored 13, Ashton Reynolds scored 12, and Ryan Davidson and Chase Dotson each added 10.
Red Bird was led in scoring by Bryce Helton with nine points. Felix Onosumda scored eight and pulled down six rebounds.
After taking a 74-10 lead at the half, the Jaguars went on to win the game 104-31. The 104 points tied for the most points scored in a game by North Laurel this season. They defeated Holy Cross 104-62 in their second game of the season. It was the fourth time this year that the Jaguars had eclipsed the century mark.
After the game, Valentine said his team was able to do what they set out to accomplish, which was advance to the championship game.
“Our guys took care of business tonight. We wanted to put ourselves in the championship game and we did that tonight,” said Valentine. “We had a really good week of practice and we are really excited to get another opportunity Thursday night.”
With the win, the Jaguars extended their unbeaten streak against regional opponents to 9-0 this season. They now advance to the title game of the 49th District Tournament to take on Clay County, who defeated Jackson County 69-43.
In their only meeting this year, North Laurel defeated the Tigers by a score of 99-74.
Semifinals
Semifinals
at Clay County
North Laurel 104, Red Bird 31
North Laurel 46 28 16 14 104
Red Bird 6 4 4 17 31
North Laurel (104) — Sheppard 18, Sizemore 17, Brock 13, Reynolds 12, Davidson 10, Dotson 10, Brayden Caudill 7, Chase Keen 5, Kyler Ezra 4, Dylan Nicely 4, Caden Harris 2, Nate Bruner 2.
Red Bird (31) — Helton 9, Onosumda 8, Mark Ngulungu 5, Jean-Claude Nyembo 4, Hunter Gray 3, Jujuandre Bynum 2
