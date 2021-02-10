HAZARD — Eddie Mahan knew his young North Laurel Lady Jaguars would have their hands full against unbeaten Floyd Central during the finals of Monday’s WYMT-Food City Mountain Basketball Classic, but he also believed his team was up for the challenge.
His Lady Jaguars proved him right.
North Laurel (12-2) got off to a slow start, trailing Floyd Central, 15-12, after the first quarter, but then took over.
Thanks to solid play on both sides of the ball, the Lady Jaguars outscored Floyd Central, 66-39, the remainder of the game to cruise to an easy 78-54 championship victory.
Juniors Emily Sizemore and Hailee Valentine combined to score 51 points with Sizemore scoring 26 and Valentine finishing with 25. Bella Sizemore also added 13 points in the 24-point win.
After falling behind 15-12 in the first quarter, North Laurel caught fire with Emily Sizemore scoring 11 points while Valentine added six points to give the Lady Jaguars a comfortable 34-23 advantage at halftime.
North Laurel’s lead grew to 52-38 entering the fourth quarter with Valentine adding six more points while Emily Sizemore and Brooke Nicholson each hit a 3-pointer apiece. Saige McClure also had two big steals during the period to stop a mini-run by Floyd Central.
Emily Sizemore, Valentine, and Bella Sizemore put the game away at the free-throw line by combining to go 11-of-11 during the game’s final eight minutes.
Emily Sizemore scored nine points during the fourth quarter while Bella Sizemore scored seven points and Valentine added six points.
North Laurel 78, Floyd Central 54
Floyd Central 15 8 15 16 54
North Laurel 12 22 18 26 78
Floyd Central (54) —Harvel 20, Johnson 4, Moore 12, Shannon 5, Martin 6, Compton 4, Johnson 3.
North Laurel (78) — E. Sizemore 26, Valentine 25, B. Sizemore 13, McKnight 4, Black 2, Nichelson 6, McClure 2.
