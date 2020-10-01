LONDON — It’s been an emotional past two weeks for Chris Larkey and the North Laurel Jaguars after dealing with the loss of teammate Kole Robinson, who passed after an ATV accident.
The Jaguars dedicated last week’s 47-14 win over South Laurel along with the remainder of the season to Robinson.
After attending Robinson’s visitation and funeral this past weekend, North Laurel’s coaches and players will attempt to refocus on Friday’s home district contest against unbeaten Southwestern.
“This was the toughest week I think any team could ever go through,” Larkey said. “Just being able to go compete against a district and cross-town rival shows how much courage and heart our kids have. It was a good win and helps us have a chance to make the playoffs, which was one of our goals this year.
“Our kids have tremendous character,” he added. The loss of their teammate and loss of our starting running back put a huge strain on our team. Football was the last thing we worried about last week. We knew that Kole and Konar would have wanted us to go on and play and beat South. I think the win over South gave some comfort to our kids and football family. This was a big win for our program and the Robinson family, as the game was dedicated to Kole. I couldn’t be prouder of my team. The stuff they have gone through this week and being able to handle the adversity they faced last week. It’s a testament to their character and heart they have. This is a true football family. I feel I have the best coaching staff, they worked hard to get us where we are and win our game against South.”
Larkey said he liked what he saw out of his team against South Laurel. The Jaguars continue to click on offense, and they are now averaging 39.9 points per game.
“I think we are getting better each game,” he said. “Offensively, our offensive line is playing well and we are catching balls pretty good. Defensively, we are so young and make some mistakes but our tackling is getting better as we play more games.”
Even though everything is clicking, Larkey knows Southwestern isn’t going to be a pushover. The Warriors already have wins over Wayne County, George Rogers Clark, and Knox Central.
“Southwestern will be the best team we play so far, and maybe the second-best team we play all year,” Larkey said. “They are very fast and big. They play very good defense and have some big players that are hard to move. It’s going to be tough after an emotionally tough win and week. The keys to the game are to stop the run and control the clock. If we do those two things we will win.”
